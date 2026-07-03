Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
7h

I can think of many ways to spend £35m better than a project where the endpoint could be achieved in two words: eat less. Alternatively, in reference to the German quotation, perhaps we should reintroduce the Roman invention of the vomitarium which, like weight loss jabs, enables you to eat as much as you want without putting on weight. Mind you the effect on your teeth would be adverse...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dan Newell's avatar
Dan Newell
3h

It's a Eli Lilly promotion for Mounjaro. Lilly invests early and corners the market. Pretty good trick if you can get the NHS to do the promotion for 35m, Lilly will make billions.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture