The two old geezers have often remarked on the apparent lack of interest among those in power in some of the biggest killers: obesity and the chronic diseases that accompany it.

Instead, official attention gravitates towards infectious diseases, a far more lucrative enterprise. Tests, antivirals, vaccines: each winter brings the familiar “crisis”, and with it another bonanza.

Share

So we were delighted to discover that His Majesty’s Government has finally taken an interest in obesity. Obesity is a horizontal health threat; it shortens lives, diminishes quality of life, and interacts with a host of other conditions in a toxic web of multimorbidity.

Here is the announcement:

As we read on, however, our initial enthusiasm began to fade.

First, there’s the funding: the programme is a government-industry joint venture, with £50 million from the government and £35 million from Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of the now-familiar weight-loss drugs. Whatever else emerges, this appears to be a sure-fire driver of healthcare spending.

Second, compare the £85 million allocated until March 2029 with the estimated £551 million earmarked over five years for avian influenza vaccines,

or the still largely unaccounted-for billions spent on COVID testing contracts.

Third, read how the programme is described in the advert - sorry, the notice. It contains AI-driven fantasies like this:

“Patients in regions across the UK will be given new and easier ways to access obesity care through 12 new projects, from apps and round-the clock advice on WhatsApp to AI-powered triage”

The familiar digital solutionism is all there. Whether any of it improves outcomes is another matter.

Fourth, and perhaps most strikingly, there is no mention of how these projects will be evaluated. Where are the comparison groups? Where is the protocol for assessing effectiveness? Forget randomisation—there is no indication that the interventions will even be subjected to a robust evaluation informed by the existing evidence.

So what exactly are we looking at?

Have we been fed a dummy, or a sweetener to keep us critics quiet (no pun intended)? Or is it another example of the increasingly blurred boundary between the public and private sectors? Or are we simply witnessing both at once?

Time will tell.

This post was written by two old geezers who enjoy reading government notices.