We’re launching The Pandemic EVIDENCE Collaboration, which aims to identify, develop and implement strategies to generate high-quality evidence for non-pharmacological interventions during pandemics that inform policy and care decisions.

This evening we have talks you might be interested in that you can click here to attend online.

Thursday 11 April 2024; UK Time 18:00 - 19:00

Professor Sunetra Gupta, University of Oxford – Use and Misuse of Modelling Studies during the COVID-19 Pandemic: What is their Optimal Role?

Professor John Conly, University of Calgary – The Need for Conducting Randomized Trials in a Pandemic to Provide High-Quality Evidence: Overcoming the Challenges

If by any chance you are in Oxford, then do swing by (Click here to attend in person). Refreshments will be served from 5:30 pm in Kellogg College Hub. The talk will begin at 6:00 pm.

