The number of people getting health-related benefits in England and Wales has risen steeply since the pandemic: 1 in 10 working-aged adults 1 ( roughly 4 million) are now claiming disability or incapacity benefits, up by 2.8 million since the pandemic—just over 2000 new claimants per working day.

We do not need to explain to TTE readers that the lockdowns negatively impacted people's mental health. Coupled with daily scare tactics, it is unsurprising that a significant portion of the population felt highly anxious. Social isolation, restrictions on people’s ability to work, and limitations on seeking support from loved ones and engaging in their communities all contributed to the increased stress and burden of mental health.

By the end of 2024, an estimated 8.7 million people (150 per 1000 patient population) in England were prescribed antidepressants, an increase of 2.1% compared to the previous year and by 10% since the pandemic.

This data helps inform future strategies that enact restrictive, coercive or threatening policies. Yes, the trend was already going in the wrong direction, which could be part of continuing that trend.

However, there is plenty of published data informing the collateral damage of lockdowns: In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression surged by a staggering 25%. In a US survey, 43% of adults who responded scored highly on a loneliness scale, which was strongly associated with more significant depression and suicidal ideation.

We've already been quoted branding the early pandemic modelling “irresponsible.” Beyond the fact that the modellers were making up the data as they were still “uncertain” of case numbers “due to data limitations,” we were early in the pandemic concerned that the full costs of lockdown were not being assessed.

On April 8, 2020 we wrote that “Lockdown is going to bankrupt all of us and our descendants and is unlikely at this point to slow or halt viral circulation as the genie is out of the bottle. What the current situation boils down to is this: is economic meltdown a price worth paying to halt or delay what is already amongst us?”

Very few cost-benefit analyses of lockdown policies have tried to assess the full costs of locking down.

A September 2020 analysis concluded that ‘the costs of continuing severe restrictions are so great relative to likely benefits in lives saved that a rapid easing in restrictions is now warranted.’ At the time, health costs—including mental health—were not yet showing up measurably. Well, they are now. The impact of the stress of ‘Lockdown’ on those with pre‐existing mental health conditions was also yet to be determined.

At the Hallett Inquiry—yes, remember that—Rishi Sunak drew attention to an economic analysis called cost-benefit analysis and introduced the concept of quality-adjusted life year to Lady Hallett, which weighs the length of life gained by its quality.

The 2020 cost-benefit analysis of the lockdown in the UK found that the bottom line was negative in every scenario. “Future scenarios showed in the best case a QALY value of £220k (7xNICE guideline) and in the worst‐case £3.7m (125xNICE guideline) was needed to justify the continuation of lockdown.”

Models do not consider that individuals change their behaviour and respond to the rising risks of infection. Ignoring such adjustments overestimates lockdown benefits regarding the number of cases, hospitalisations, and deaths. Relying on the number of deaths averted as a measure of success is insufficient to determine the actual effects of lockdowns. Five years on, we now have sufficient data to start a population cost-benefit analysis estimating the true cost of lockdowns.

In 2020, there was a lack of data on mental health and various other issues affecting the quality of life. However, this still led to the conclusion that lockdowns were too costly to maintain—costs exceeded NICE thresholds in every scenario. Five years later, with more comprehensive data available, the findings should prove even more alarming.

This post was written by two old geezers who took a stand on 8 April 2020