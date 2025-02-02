The Pfizer BionTech Advance Purchasing Agreement (APA)
Putting the MHRA’s actions into context.
The European public (including the UK) owes a great thanks to the Italian state broadcaster RAI and their Report team. They performed a great service to transparency. In 2021, they posted online the unredacted versions of the Advance Purchasing Agreement (APA) for the three COVID-19 vaccines.
Tom is familiar with the APA for GSK’s Pandemrix, which individual governments signed before the 2009 influenza pandemic. The APAs for Covid vaccines are slightly different as they were signed, sealed and delivered in 2020 amid the panic by the EU Commission on behalf of member states which wished to enter (or participate in EU speak) into the agreement—effectively booking 200 million doses of vaccines before their market authorisation (MA).
At that stage, the UK was still in the EU for pharmaceutical approval purposes. The guidance published on 27 October 2020 states that the UK will adopt decisions taken by the European Commission regarding the approval of new MAs in the centralised procedure for two years from 1 January 2021.
All vaccines in the EU are given MA using the centralised procedure by the EMA.
A colleague of TTE named XXXX (not the MHRA’s XXXX) thinks that the MHRA used the European Commission Decision Reliance Procedure (ECDRP) to accept the EMA licence for all three vaccines.
Enough about legalities; let’s concentrate on the Pfizer BionTech APA. The 104 pages contain too much to read and sum up. So, we have hyperlinked it for your enjoyment, reproduced what we think are the critical parts and provided a summary of what this all means at the end of the article.
So, the manufacturer will never be liable for whatever happens next.
Here are the definitions:
And perhaps relevant to secret squirrel activity:
But what can Participating Member states do if they are unhappy?
Anyway, it’s all secret.
We have left the most interesting part to last. Scroll down to page 48, and you will find:
Serialisation of vaccine cartons aids in the traceability of each lot and acts as a deterrence for copycats. So why not serialise the ampoules?
Ahha, sorry, we were forgetting this from page 10 of the APA:
So, to sum up, if it’s safe and effective, we pay; if it’s approved, we pay; if it does not work, we pay; if it’s toxic - guess what - we pay.
This post was written by two old geezers who recognise a good deal when they see one.
Further background information is here.
And if the people vaccinated with this vaccine develop 'health issues', we pay for the treatment of those 'health issues' ... often having to use other (expensive) drugs made by those selfsame 'vaccine developers'.
What a brilliant business model - for them, not for us.
Unbelievable. No wonder that when Cristian Terhes MEP held up a released copy of a similar agreement (or was it, in fact, the central EU MA?), it was _all redacted_.
I particularly "like" this very "scientific" bit:
I.12.5 (paraphrased): Member States are _generously_ allowed to evaluate any information about this, by using a single "independent" expert. But the identity of this "independent" expert must be pre-notified to the vaccine manufacturer, who can then object to them receiving information, on "reasonable grounds". Again, and again, and again. With a notice period of 30 days.
Whoever drafted this contract correctly perceived that "Member States" had put themselves over a barrel, through their URGENT URGENT desperation for a "vaccine". They then proceeded to get a rope and tie the Member States to the barrel. Imagine:
"We want to have this information evaluated by Carl Heneghan"
... 30 days pass...
- Nah.
"Er... Norman Fenton?"
... 30 days pass...
- Nah.
"How about... Sunetra Gupta?"
... 30 days pass...
- No frickin' way!
"Er... John Ioannidis?"
.... 30 days pass...
- You must be joking.
"OK.... Dr Byram Bridle?"
... 30 days pass...
- Now you're just having a laugh. How's your "independent evaluation before rolling out the vaccine going, by the way... [demonic cackle]? Tell you what, we know this really good, really _independent_ "expert". He works for as a VP. You can use him as an "independent" expert if you like.