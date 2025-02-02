The European public (including the UK) owes a great thanks to the Italian state broadcaster RAI and their Report team. They performed a great service to transparency. In 2021, they posted online the unredacted versions of the Advance Purchasing Agreement (APA) for the three COVID-19 vaccines.

Tom is familiar with the APA for GSK’s Pandemrix, which individual governments signed before the 2009 influenza pandemic. The APAs for Covid vaccines are slightly different as they were signed, sealed and delivered in 2020 amid the panic by the EU Commission on behalf of member states which wished to enter (or participate in EU speak) into the agreement—effectively booking 200 million doses of vaccines before their market authorisation (MA).

At that stage, the UK was still in the EU for pharmaceutical approval purposes. The guidance published on 27 October 2020 states that the UK will adopt decisions taken by the European Commission regarding the approval of new MAs in the centralised procedure for two years from 1 January 2021.

All vaccines in the EU are given MA using the centralised procedure by the EMA.

A colleague of TTE named XXXX (not the MHRA’s XXXX) thinks that the MHRA used the European Commission Decision Reliance Procedure (ECDRP) to accept the EMA licence for all three vaccines.

Enough about legalities; let’s concentrate on the Pfizer BionTech APA. The 104 pages contain too much to read and sum up. So, we have hyperlinked it for your enjoyment, reproduced what we think are the critical parts and provided a summary of what this all means at the end of the article.

So, the manufacturer will never be liable for whatever happens next.

Here are the definitions:

And perhaps relevant to secret squirrel activity:

But what can Participating Member states do if they are unhappy?

Anyway, it’s all secret.

We have left the most interesting part to last. Scroll down to page 48, and you will find:

Serialisation of vaccine cartons aids in the traceability of each lot and acts as a deterrence for copycats. So why not serialise the ampoules?

Ahha, sorry, we were forgetting this from page 10 of the APA:

So, to sum up, if it’s safe and effective, we pay; if it’s approved, we pay; if it does not work, we pay; if it’s toxic - guess what - we pay.

This post was written by two old geezers who recognise a good deal when they see one.

