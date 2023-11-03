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Winter is entrenching itself in the Northern Hemisphere, and as we approach the equinox, the predictable respiratory pathogens are taking hold.

The National Influenza and COVID-19 report monitors seasonal respiratory illnesses. The latest report summarises surveillance systems in England from week 43 (between 23 and 29 October 2023).

SARS-CoV-2 positivity decreased to 8.7% compared to 9.7% in the previous week.