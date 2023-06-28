According to Hansard reports, in March 1978, Labour’s Jack Ashley MP asked the Secretary of State for Social Services to request an investigation by the Committee on Safety of Medicines. The investigation would examine claims that pregnant women were still using Primodos, whether Schering was aware of its potential harms, and whether the drug would be withdrawn.

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Raymond Moyle, Minister of Health from 1976 to 1979, answered:

“I understand that it has not been promoted for pregnancy testing since 1969. Following evidence of a statistical association between its use and an increased incidence of congenital abnormality, the safety of the drug was discussed with the manufacturers.”

In the case of Primodos, the Committee has published in the British Medical Journal two articles giving the full findings of the study on maternal drug use and congenital abnormality and has issued two warning leaflets in its adverse reactions series to advise doctors that hormonal tests for pregnancy should not …