We have shared the MHRA responses to our FOI requests regarding the reported suspected harms of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine (AZD1222 / ChAdOx1-S), now christened Vaxrevia. The triumph for British science, according to Mr Johnson, in 2020:

But the vaccine was dropped rapidly after some un-British things happened.

From the UK perspective, things started going pear-shaped in the spring of 2021. The European regulator was unhappy with reports of clotting problems, and we have shown that the data in the EMA’s possession did not align with the UKHSA’s reports by March 2021.

However, all was not lost, as the UKHSA had set up the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit-Risk Expert Working Group. We serialised the proceedings nearly a year ago in 26 posts.

Because of the layers of secrecy surrounding the body, we nicknamed the committee “Secret Squirrels”.

On 26 April 2021, the MHRA secret squirrel brigade met and minuted their discussion on thromboembolic event reports following vaccination with Vaxrevia:

Four possible thromboembolic events with thrombocytopenia after the second dose by April 2021 caused some discussion, but unlike the EMA they concluded that no action was needed.

The two old geezers do not have coverage rates for Vaxrevia by month, except for an estimate for February. We have asked for them and are awaiting an answer from xxxx@xxxxx.xxx.xxx.

By April 1,775, reports of thromboembolic events had been received. The focus was on the four cases of Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CVST), so the secret squirrels did not think the large number of reports of thromboembolic events required any regulatory action.

What is really striking is the clear dose response in the first three months of roll-out, with an exponential increase in reports as more doses were rolled out and population exposure increased.

As we have shown

Perhaps even if they knew, they thought it best not to scare the ignorant plebs, as it may increase what pharma calls “vaccine hesitancy”.

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to thank xxxx@xxxxx.xxx.xxx for his open and courageous willingness to provide the data. As a last present to our readers, we leave you with the disclosure of the chief secret squirrel:

No patient no sale (NPNS) is part of AstraZeneca’s compliance and ethical business framework — a patient-first policy meaning that all commercial activity must be based on real patient need, not on marketing pressure or artificial sales targets.

And there are two more secret squirrels with AZ in their disclosures.

