The reported harms of Vaxrevia
We have shared the MHRA responses to our FOI requests regarding the reported suspected harms of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine (AZD1222 / ChAdOx1-S), now christened Vaxrevia. The triumph for British science, according to Mr Johnson, in 2020:
But the vaccine was dropped rapidly after some un-British things happened.
From the UK perspective, things started going pear-shaped in the spring of 2021. The European regulator was unhappy with reports of clotting problems, and we have shown that the data in the EMA’s possession did not align with the UKHSA’s reports by March 2021.
However, all was not lost, as the UKHSA had set up the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit-Risk Expert Working Group. We serialised the proceedings nearly a year ago in 26 posts.
Because of the layers of secrecy surrounding the body, we nicknamed the committee “Secret Squirrels”.
On 26 April 2021, the MHRA secret squirrel brigade met and minuted their discussion on thromboembolic event reports following vaccination with Vaxrevia:
Four possible thromboembolic events with thrombocytopenia after the second dose by April 2021 caused some discussion, but unlike the EMA they concluded that no action was needed.
By April 1,775, reports of thromboembolic events had been received. The focus was on the four cases of Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CVST), so the secret squirrels did not think the large number of reports of thromboembolic events required any regulatory action.
What is really striking is the clear dose response in the first three months of roll-out, with an exponential increase in reports as more doses were rolled out and population exposure increased.
Perhaps even if they knew, they thought it best not to scare the ignorant plebs, as it may increase what pharma calls “vaccine hesitancy”.
No patient no sale (NPNS) is part of AstraZeneca’s compliance and ethical business framework — a patient-first policy meaning that all commercial activity must be based on real patient need, not on marketing pressure or artificial sales targets.
And there are two more secret squirrels with AZ in their disclosures.
16.1.21 Dr Stephen Wright, 32y, AZ vaccination. Died 26.1.21 VITT
13.2.21 Kasey Turner 18y, AZ vaccination Died 27.2.21 VITT
7.3.21 Michelle Barlow, 51y, AZ vaccination Died 23.3.21 VITT
11.3.21 Marina Waldron, 21y AZ vaccination, Died 31.3.21 VITT
(14.3.21 AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.)
14.3.21 Kim Lockwood, 34y AZ vaccination, Died 24.3.21 VITT
(15.3.21 'There's no proof the Oxford vaccine causes blood clots. So why are people worried?' ‘Stories about people getting blood clots soon after taking the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine have become a source of anxiety among European leaders. After a report on a death and three hospitalisations in Norway, which found serious blood clotting in adults who had received the vaccine, Ireland has temporarily suspended the jab.’ *The Guardian)
16.3.21 EMA says benefits of jab outweigh any risks, as Spain follows France, Italy and Germany in pausing use of vaccine. (The Guardian)
16.3.21 'One serious clot for every 500,000 people given a dose of AZ vaccine'.
18.3.21 Five cases identified of blood clots in the brain (aged 18-59) - one death (BBC). The NHS carried on giving the vaccine to young people, although it advised anyone with a headache lasting more than four days after vaccination should seek medical advice, as a precaution.
19.3.21 Covid-19: AstraZeneca vaccine is not linked to increased risk of blood clots, finds EMA (BMJ) )
19.3.21 Oli Akram Hoque 26y AZ vaccination. Died 15.4.21 VITT
21.3.21 Tanya Smith, 31y AZ vaccination. Died 3.4.21 'rare blood clots'
(30.3.21 Canada suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under 55 following concerns it might be linked to rare blood clots.)
March 2021 Alpa Tailor 35y AZ vaccination. Hospitalised 8.4.21 VITT stroke Died 24.4.21
March 2021 Richard Todman AZ vaccination, 60y AZ vaccination - died 1 week later - catastrophic blood clots in his bowel.
(2.4.21 EMA estimates there is around a one in 100,000 risk of a CVST in people under the age of 60 who have been given the AstraZeneca vaccine. (BBC)
8.4.21 Under 30s won't be given AstraZeneca Covid jab: Key questions answered ‘All 79 cases of the rare blood clotting syndrome were detected between four and 28 days after the first dose of the jab. Therefore, if you've had your first dose and not had any serious side effects, it's extremely unlikely you'll develop it after receiving your second dose.’ (ITV)
14.4.21 Denmark stops rollout completely ‘The Danish Health Authority said studies had shown a higher than expected frequency of blood clots following doses, affecting about one in 40,000 people.’ (BBC) )
21.4.21 Nicola Weideling 45y AZ vaccination. Died 15.5.21 VITT
23.4.21 Jamie Scott, 44y AZ vaccination, 3.5.21 life changing injuries with brain damage from VITT
(23.4.21 EMA Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Benefits Increase With Age: ‘Overall, the rare clots happened in around one in 100,000 people who received the vaccine, the agency said….but the risk of suffering blood clots was greatest for people aged 40 to 49, at 2.1 cases per 100,000, then for the 20-29 age group at 1.9 cases and the 30-39 age group at 1.8 cases, the EMA figures showed.’ https://www.ibtimes.com/astrazeneca-vaccine-benefits-increase-age-ema-3186784)
26.4.21 SECRET SQUIRREL MEETING - Risks may outweigh the risks in under 30s. Second doses probably ok, monitor closely.
27.4.21 Tom Dudley 31y AZ vaccination. Died 14.5.21 VITT
29.4.21 Lisa Shaw, 44y AZ vaccination. Died 21.5.21 VITT
5.5.21 Zion 48y AZ vaccination. Died 19.5.21 VITT
(5.5.21 ‘A large study from Denmark and Norway published by The BMJ today sheds more light on the risk of rare blood clots in adults receiving their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine…..In the main analysis, the researchers found 59 blood clots in the veins compared with 30 expected, corresponding to 11 excess events per 100,000 vaccinations. This included a higher than expected rate of blood clots in the veins of the brain, known as cerebral venous thrombosis (2.5 events per 100,000 vaccinations). BMJ’
7.5.21 Covid: Decision to restrict AstraZeneca jab to over-40s is not because risk of vaccine has gone up ‘The latest data shows a risk of a blood clot after the first dose of the vaccine in people age 40 to 49 is about 1 in 95,000. For people age 30 to 39 it’s about 1 in 60,000.’ ITV) The UK's medicines safety regulator says there have been 242 clotting cases and 49 deaths, with 28.5 million doses of the vaccine administered. (BBC)
24.5.21 15 Britons suffered rare blood clots after SECOND AstraZeneca vaccine but regulator says cases were 'milder' than first dose patients(Daily Mail))
29.5.21 Jack Hurn, 26y AZ vaccination. Died 11.6.21
List not inclusive (others survived).
Some Questions:
Why did the Secret squirrels only look at 4 cases of CVST separately from other clots on 26.4.21 when the concern was of a systemic drug creating a pro-thrombotic state, which can affect any organ system?
Why did they not follow the lead of other countries? Did they think they knew better? Why did they not follow the precautionary principle?
Why did they appear to use the case report notifications to infer case rates when calculating risk-benefit ratio, when they explicitly tell us we can’t do this? We know now that early cases of VITT were overlooked/misdiagnosed. Just google the names listed and read the coroner’s conclusions.
I’m still not sure about the method of comparing risks of benefits versus theoretical interventions on a population level and applying this to individuals. It is very crude and inaccurate. Don’t tell me the young healthy people on the list above were at a higher risk of Covid than vaccination with a novel product because I don’t accept that, and didn’t at the time.
If reading social media and comments sections of online newspapers etc are true ,many people who suffered possible adverse effects didn't have their event recorded. This seems to be down to either not knowing how to send in a report or being dismissed by medical staff. Or medical staff not knowing how to submit an adverse event. So will we ever know the true scale of damage ? Many peoople who attended for second doses of covid vaccine were not listened to ( friend worked in one of the centres set up ) and instead told it would be fine ,just have the next dose.