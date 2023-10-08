Module 2 of the Covid Inquiry is now up and running. This module looks at government decision-making, the use of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) and the impact of lockdowns.

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A Statement by the lead counsel to the Inquiry, Mr Keith, was up first on Tuesday, the 3rd of October. Immediately, Mr Keith came to a contentious issue.

“The number of deaths across the United Kingdom, calculated by whether Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, is now over 230,000. By the measure of excess deaths or excess mortality, the figures are likely to be similar.”

The figures for England and Wales show that between Week 11, 2020, to Week 38 of 2023, there have been 2,089,552 deaths, of which 207,814 (10%) mentioned covid.

Compared to the 5-year average, there is an excess of 195,951 deaths. However, we have just shown the methods used to calculate the excess affect the estimate, but also, it is incorrect to assume that all covid deaths equate to the excess.

It is incorrect to assume all …