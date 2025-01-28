During the House of Commons Parliamentary debate on the MHRA on 16 January 2025, Sir Cristopher Chope MP made an important remark that we need to bear in mind if we are ever to take back what is ours:

Chope’s quote is from a 1944 book by the Austrian British economist Friedrich von Hayek.

Share

TTE has documented the failure of the two key UK public health agencies (UKHSA, MHRA) and their addiction to secrecy and poor decision-making.

Here’s another example. At the Hallett Inquiry, Dame June Raine, CEO of the MHRA, was asked whether the British public was given Comirnaty manufactured following a different process from that used in the registration trial. Under oath, she answered, “Well, my understanding is that the manufacturing process would have been the same.” You can watch it here.

However, the statement given to the Inquiry by Ben Osborn, a senior Pfizer official, says:

In the same statement, Mr Osborn states that PfizerBioNTech started regular meetings with the government’s Vaccine Task Force (VTF) as early as August 2020. As seen in the MHRA papers series, the trial data was produced in clinical study report format in November 2020.

So, there are two hypotheses:

The manufacturers concealed the two manufacturing processes from Dame June. This is utterly implausible as lying is not what pharma does as the repercussions may be severe. Dame June has no idea what she is talking about - a much more plausible explanation.

This post was written by two old geezers who think that lying in public is a stupid activity and that the pharmaceutical industry is not stupid.