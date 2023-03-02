Please do not think this post is of the “I told you so” variety. We now have too many to write about, and it gives us no pleasure to write this stuff. Its main purpose is to record facts in light of what is now emerging from the Daily Telegraph’s Lockdown files. It’s something we suspected, but we now have proof of it.

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On the 13th of September 2020, we warned that the imminent introduction of the rule of six, whereby in England only up to six people were allowed to mingle, including households, was not based on any evidence.

We did not mince our words, as we feared the social repercussions of a policy which was quite clearly arbitrary, divisive and corrosive to the fabric of society. What made it even worse was the inclusion of children in the count, those who were practically at zero risk of serious complications from SARS-CoV-2 but had already been massacred by school closures, solitary confinements and evidence-free mask policies. An alarming 11 per cent of respondents to a straw pol…