We are still desperately trying to concentrate on the riddle series and the research waste bins, but we think that with dark humour apart, we have reached the bottom of human baseness.

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Public service used to be about looking after your population, your constituents. It used to be about putting public policy before personal and party interests, accountability, humility and retiring in good order when the job is done without seeking personal advancement and riches for yourself or your colleagues. It used to be about financial probity and not taking any rash actions suggested to you by expediency and empty heads before you understand the consequences. An example is the Roman general-farmer Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, also quoted for other reasons by Mr Johnson. Cincinnatus was recalled to serve the republic as he was tending his fields. He took the dictator staff that gave him absolute power and immunity, and then, having destroyed the Gallic menace in 16 days, he gave the rod back to …