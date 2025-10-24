Soon, we will publish the index of riddles to avoid readers asking questions about what has already been published a few moons ago.
Meanwhile, to keep everyone awake, here is a link to two posts from different series:
The SARS-CoV-2 transmission riddle - Part 6 (revised October 2025)
And Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine - 11a
Just to make sure the link is clear, we have added The SARS-CoV-2 transmission riddle - Part 9
So the riddle of riddles is as follows: Having read all three posts carefully and bearing the content of the Relich et al. paper in mind (see below), what is the vital link between the outcome “vaccine effectiveness” and the Relich paper?
The tentative solution is below, but if you solve the riddle without the help of old geezers, you will get first prize: a picture of the Mayor of Leicester climbing a ladder to the first floor to reach his girlfriend during lockdown.
This post was written by two riddlers.
Readings
Relich RF et al. Determination of the cycle threshold value of the Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV test that corresponds to the presence of infectious SARS-CoV-2 in anterior nasal swabs. Microbiol Spectr. 2024 Apr 2;12(4):e0390823. doi: 10.1128/spectrum.03908-23.
Solution
Looking forward to the index but I've no chance of solving any riddle to do with transmission of disease. I'm in the process of abandoning parts of Germ Theory anyway and I've lots of questions.
That said, the purpose of this comment is with your choice of prize.
For sure the Mayor of Leicester is an excellent idea but if I may say so whilst you've chosen the Mayor of the correct City - you've picked the wrong Mayor. Surely the Mayor in charge of Leicester's enforced smallpox vaccination campaign in the 1850's would be more appropriate?
If no picture exists one could use a caricature of say Vallance, Whitty, Hancock etc.
Thank you for the upside-down publication of the solutions! Not turning the screen but reading this upside-down text is great brain training!