Soon, we will publish the index of riddles to avoid readers asking questions about what has already been published a few moons ago.

Meanwhile, to keep everyone awake, here is a link to two posts from different series:

The SARS-CoV-2 transmission riddle - Part 6 (revised October 2025)

And Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine - 11a

Just to make sure the link is clear, we have added The SARS-CoV-2 transmission riddle - Part 9

So the riddle of riddles is as follows: Having read all three posts carefully and bearing the content of the Relich et al. paper in mind (see below), what is the vital link between the outcome “vaccine effectiveness” and the Relich paper?

The tentative solution is below, but if you solve the riddle without the help of old geezers, you will get first prize: a picture of the Mayor of Leicester climbing a ladder to the first floor to reach his girlfriend during lockdown.

This post was written by two riddlers.

Readings

Solution