This was probably the most challenging riddle to write so far. The reason is simple: everyone knows what close contact means, but there are no universal definitions.

Is it a mode of transmission, or is closeness a variable? Does it involve touching someone, or can it include airborne particles emitted from a short distance? If so, what distance: 1, 2, 3 metres or more? And what particles do we include, droplets, aerosols, or fomites agitated by someone close to you?

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You expect the international literature to be clear on these points and have universally accepted definitions. Not so.

When we reviewed international literature apart from the now well-known evidence quality problems, we came up against the problem of precisely what is meant by close contact. For example, the US CDC defines it as:

Close contact: Someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic p…