This is the sixth in a rerun of our Transmission Riddle series, initially posted in September 2022. Each post has been updated and reworked with the new evidence we could find. The serial numbers of the original posts may not correspond as we expand, merge, edit, and add, like a concertina.

In the first five parts of the Riddle series, we discussed how poor quality, superficial science led to research waste that misled the globe regarding the number of active covid cases, the incidence of hospital-acquired covid and deaths directly attributable to SARS-CoV-2. We have also remarked on the apparent unwillingness of decision-makers to put the newly discovered agent in the context of what was already known about coronaviridae and other acute viral respiratory infections and especially of the uncertainties surrounding some of the interpretations of the facts.

This chapter and the following chapters will briefly examine what is known about human coronoviridae and other main respiratory viruses and their characteristics and transmission. We will introduce some readers to the work of pioneering scientists, which has been forgotten in the recent tweeting and media frenzy. Some of the evidence reported in this post has been cited in many of our articles, and it connects directly to our further reflection on transmission.

The review is not meant to be exhaustive or detailed; we point out significant findings and their impact on the recent pandemic.

When the US Army pulled out of the UK at the end of World War II, they left behind Harvard Hospital, a complex of Nissen huts and one-story buildings near Salisbury.

Harvard Hospital was one of the so-called D-Day hospitals, built to care for the casualties of the Normandy campaign and infectious disease cases. In 1945, the complex and its contents were donated to the British people in a gesture of American generosity.

Soon after, the empty buildings were occupied by the Medical Research Council’s Common Cold Unit (CCU). The hospital consisted of 6 huts divided into 2 to form 12 volunteer flats. A pair of volunteers stayed for 10 days in each flat. The opportunity to volunteer was advertised as a 10-day free holiday with travel expenses for those aged 18-50 years and £1.25 a day pocket money.

The CCU ran 1,006 studies between 1946 and 1989, the year before its closure. This act seemed inevitable at the time, but now, as we pointed out in 2020, it has the distinct appearance of scientific vandalism. Professor Jack Gwaltney Jr., one of the pioneers we will meet again from the other side of the Atlantic, told the last director of the CCU that he was “distressed” at the closure.

The CCU's importance was manifold. In 1961, scientists at the CCU isolated the first-ever human coronavirus, which is referred to in the results as washing number B814.

To confirm that B814 was a virus, the experiments included conforming infectivity, which could pass a bacteria-tight filter, and that it was inactivated by wither. It could induce a cold in volunteers given sufficient antibiotics to cure a fully developed infection with Mycoplasma Pneumoniae. It was also confirmed that the agent was not an adenovirus, enterovirus, or rhinovirus.

After ‘considerable initial doubts,’ Tyrell and colleagues concluded that the B814 strain was virtually unrelated to any other known virus of the human respiratory tract.

They also experimented with different strains, infected volunteers (in so-called challenge studies), and study remedies. With a keen eye and a dose of humility, they performed real-world epidemiology that is lost in the modern world of big data and artificial intelligence.

Volunteers at the Common Cold Unit were housed in Harvard Hospital and subjected to transmission, isolation, prevention, or treatment after a “challenge” with various common cold agents. The same agents cause influenza-like illness.

Volunteers were kept isolated from all humans except doctors and nurses, who wore gowns and masks. They typically arrive on a Wednesday for an examination and x-ray and then have no treatment for 3 days to quarantine them from any colds from outside. On a Saturday, drops were administered to the nose. The challenge usually consisted of squirting a dose of saline containing a viral agent cultured and harvested in the CCU lab and observing either the transmission mechanism in a highly controlled environment or intervening with various experimental compounds showing promise. The volunteers' pulse, temperature, and symptoms were recorded in a diary for the next week until the end of the 10-day stay.

Thanks to the CCU scientists, we know that some challenged volunteers did not develop colds, as some of our family contacts never developed Covid despite closeness. This was shown in May 2009 by Callow and colleagues, who inoculated 15 volunteers with coronavirus 229E. Ten became infected, and eight developed colds.

The CCU also showed that some people with coronavirus colds could be reinfected in a milder form (like what happened to one of us). Callow also revealed that all the uninfected groups were infected on re-challenge, although they also appeared to show some resistance to disease and the extent of infection.

The CCU showed that bugs mutate even within one cycle of transmission. This was news to the modellers, who considered this a new phenomenon during the pandemic. Yet in 1984, Sylvia Reed showed that human coronavirus strains grown in tissue culture were all related to prototype 229E but appeared not identical to it. Reed rightly considered heterogeneity a significant factor in the epidemiology of HCV infections. So, “variants” are nothing new.

The CCU went on to show that patterns of symptoms are not substantially different across agents, except perhaps for various incubation times. Tyrrel and colleagues showed that the disease patterns caused by five common viruses were not substantially different across the different viruses.

David Tyrrel also showed that both humoral and cellular immunity are essential in controlling coronavirus episodes. A finding confirmed by Callow, who reported that those infected had significantly lower concentrations of pre-existing antibodies than the rest,

Tyrrell’s experiments went onto report that a virus could only be isolated in a quarter of people with the common cold and, finally, that nasal washout from 38 colds, which yielded no identifiable culturable agents, if squirted into volunteers, caused colds in 25 cases, 18% of which were coronaviridae—13 remained symptom-free.

As previously discussed, these results do not support the germ theory of one-to-one transmission.

Shortly after Hamre and Procknow discovered the second Coronavirus (229E) in 1966, the CCU workers, Bradburne and colleagues at the CCU, challenged 26 volunteers who produced only 13 colds. Consider this a two-to-one transmission. The paper on the effects of a “New” Human Respiratory Virus in Volunteers built on the recent identification of B814. Both B814 and 229E were “morphologically identical and indistinguishable from the viruses of avian infectious bronchitis”.

Coronaviruses are a group of related RNA viruses that cause respiratory tract infections in mammals and birds. The name "coronavirus" is derived from the Latin word "corona," which means "crown" or "wreath." June Almeida and David Tyrrell were the first to use this name, noting that the virus appears to have a halo surrounding it. They stated, “Recourse to a dictionary produced the Latin equivalent, corona, and so the name coronavirus was born.”

There are currently six species of human coronaviruses, with SARs-CoV subdivided into two different strains for a total of seven.

Human coronavirus OC43 (HCoV-OC43),

Human coronavirus HKU1 (HCoV-HKU1),

Human coronavirus 229E (HCoV-229E),

Human coronavirus NL63 (HCoV-NL63),

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), β-CoV (identified in 2003)

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), β-CoV (identified in 2019)

Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV), β-CoV (identified in 2012)

Bradburne's work found that nearly a third (29%) of 215 adults and children had neutralising antibodies against 229-E, detected in sera collected ten years before the challenge. They concluded that the virus can cause colds and probably circulates significantly in this country.

Once you take into account antibodies, the identification of an agent predates its circulation. How could a newly discovered coronavirus (229-E) have been around for at least 10 years before scientists caught up with it?

The strange on-and-off transmission observed by Tyrell fits in with the description of an outbreak of Influenza-like illness in an Antarctic base. In 1973, Allen and colleagues reported on an outbreak of common colds at an Antarctic base. After seventeen weeks of complete isolation, no agent was identified.

The Common Cold Unit findings were groundbreaking.

As science is cumulative, scientists should build on previous findings. However, current research has not considered the CCU's history and findings. We have lost our way in modelling and database research.

While Tyrells and his colleagues made groundbreaking discoveries, many uncertainties remain: Why are some ARIs sterile, and where is the one-to-one transmission? Without a modern-day common cold unit, the riddle thickens.

