The role of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals in the covid pandemic has been unclear. This is understandable: a newly identified agent, few or no symptoms and the ages-old fear of those who creep up silently and infect you. Alessandro Manzoni consecrated the role of the “untore” or anointer in his great canvas of the 1628 plague in Milan. At the time, everyone believed the plague was spread by poisonous oils daubed on people and their homes by “untori” who, when caught, met an atrocious death at the hands of the justice system of the time.

The engraving shows Renzo the main character of the Promessi Sposi, unjustly being accused of being an untore taking refuge on the undertaker's cart. He is threatening his would-be lynchers by waving an infected garment. They recoil in horror. The undertakers are all drunk and are immune, having recovered from the plague. They shout their support for the plague, which is providing them with a job and power over the uninfected.

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