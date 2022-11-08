Share

In the previous instalments, we have gone through attribution rules and a framework to summarise and assess evidence of transmission. We have also looked at the application of the framework to the role of asymptomatic individuals and concluded that, on current evidence, they are likely to be infectious.

Now we need to define the likelihood of the various modes of transmission, and we start by looking at fomites as a potential source of transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

A fomite is any inanimate object that, when contaminated with or exposed to an infectious agent, can transfer the infectious agent to a new host and be capable of inducing disease in the new host. Examples of fomites are particles of dust, dead skin cells, clothing, utensils, hair and bedding.

Vectors, like insects, are alive, while fomites are objects or fragments.

In the early days of the pandemic, few good-quality studies assessed the potential for fomites transmission, but the quality seemed to improve as the pandemic progres…