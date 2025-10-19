Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
13h

I have never read the connection between meteorological variables and the occurrence of respiratory viral activity, but it makes sense. One thing I have noticed is the huge number of covid cases starting mid September through October, this year. And yet one study mentioned showed a higher incidence of covid in winter and spring? I observe covid occurrence so far this year right after the spring and autumn boosters. We will probably get another run in January. Is Covid (being a biological weapon) different to rhinovirus and influenza? Dr. Mike Yeadon and a few others do not believe in viruses. But I find the meteorological cause of spread to be one that makes sense for rhinovirus and influenza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
James Jones's avatar
James Jones
13h

when we talk of "re-infections, to what extent should we think of Hope-Simpson's theories of dormancy, or should we be more radical, and think that the problem is in fact space badgers?

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-163859799

Here Professoe FerryTell modestly speaks of discovering the true mechanism behind all disease

a short but very important video I hope all can watch.

The isolation technique for isolating and identifying space badgers is essentially the same as the various researchers report in this latest blog; true science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture