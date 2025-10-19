This is an update to the Transmission Riddle series, which was originally posted in 2022. Each post has been updated and reworked with what new evidence we could find.

We have often repeated the idea that interest in acute respiratory infections, especially influenza, was high after the so-called Spanish influenza pandemic.

Numerous centres started researching the possible cause, which turned out to be multiple agents. After WWII, one of the most prolific groups was that of the University of Virginia (UVA), headed by Dr Jack Gwaltney Jr.

Gwaltney and his colleagues were meticulous and inventive in their approach. We selected four crucial publications in our original Part 8 of the Riddle Series. We have additional thoughts to share, arising from recent events and comments we received from our readers.

1) Transmission of rhinovirus colds by self-inoculation. 1973

The behaviour of 25 adults with common colds was observed. Rhinovirus can be transferred from the nose to the hands of infected people and back to the nose or conjunctiva. Infected people can also (but not always) transmit the virus by repeatedly touching the fingers or faces of non-infected volunteers.

2) Coronavirus infections in working adults. Eight-year study with 229 E and OC 43. 1972

The UVA team conducted an 8-year study of Coronavirus 229E and OC43 in 433 working adults in the winter and spring from 1963 to 1970. To confirm infection, a rise in antibodies during the acute phase of the illness and in the recovery period (so-called serum pairs) was required.

The infection rate for both coronaviruses among employees observed for one year or more was 14.5 infections per 100 people annually, with approximately one-third of these being reinfections rather than primary infections.

The highest percentage of positives for either virus was 13% for 229 E in winter and spring. In some years, there was no apparent circulation of either one. The researchers found high re-infection rates in subsequent years (28%). Reinfections were commonly associated with respiratory symptoms. Colds associated with 229 E were mild, and nasal symptoms were predominant. Infections due to OC 43 were associated with cough, pharyngitis, and coryza. Symptoms were generally mild.

In 1964, they also randomly tested asymptomatic adults: 229E antibodies were present in 3% of people during winter and spring, and in 0.4% of people during the remaining seasons. OC43 was found in 5% of people only in winter and spring. The observation that reinfections were frequent and associated with symptoms is of interest, as it suggests a short-term immunological memory. In addition to understanding seasonality, reinfection rates, and asymptomatic cases, the study shows apparent competition between the strains.

3) Jack M. Gwaltney, Jr. The Jeremiah Metzger Lecture. Climatology and the Common Cold. 1984

In the lecture, Gwaltney assessed the relationship between meteorological variables and respiratory viral activity.

At the time, he concluded there was little evidence of an association (i.e. experimental and observational evidence did not support the contention that cold weather facilitated influenza-like illness). However, he noted an inverse relationship between indoor humidity and the incidence of Rhinovirus symptoms, which forms the basis for the so-called Hemmes hypothesis.

Rhinovirus circulation was high from April until September. Although the number of episodes was lower during the summer, the fraction of influenza-like illnesses attributable to rhinovirus was higher. As indoor humidity declined due to people heating their homes, rhinovirus decreased, while other agents, including coronavirus, became more prevalent. This fits with the previous study’s findings, which showed a higher incidence of coronavirus infections in the winter and spring.

Gwaltney also referred to the 8-year study and noted a sudden increase in influenza-like illness whenever daily temperatures declined abruptly, aligning with the temperature sensitivity hypothesis of respiratory virus activation.

4) Rhinovirus transmission: one if by air, two if by hand. 1978

Gwaltney and Hendley drew on the findings of several experiments to understand the relation to the spread of rhinovirus colds under natural conditions.

The experiments included marooning 12 volunteers on a deserted island off the coast of England for two months. After isolation, the volunteers were exposed to outsiders who had been challenged experimentally with the cold virus. Andrewes designed the experiment to investigate two possible modes of spread: droplets, defined as particles with a diameter of 10 microns and a range of roughly a metre, and small droplets, 1-2 microns in size, which could be dispersed over distance. However, the experiment “suffered the curse of the common cold investigator!” The inoculum was no good; no experimental colds developed, and no results were forthcoming.

One of Andrewe’s experimenters rigged up his nose as an apparatus to drip mucus at the same rate as a cold. The fluid contained a fluorescent dye. After spending time in a room with others playing cards, eating, and moving around, the lights were turned off. The UV lamp revealed that “his artificial nose secretions had got everywhere - all over his face and clothes, his food, the playing cards. So cold viruses got everywhere, but as with all the other experiments, the cold virus did not readily infect in this manner.

In the 1950s, Couch, Douglas, and Knight showed that as little as one tissue sample could be significant. The infectious dose of the culture could reliably produce an infection in the nose. Bynoe and colleagues showed the eye was also a good portal of entry for rhinoviruses, but

Direct introduction into the mouth and throat is an inefficient mode of transmission. Buckland and Tyrrell also showed that coughing and sneezing produced infectious aerosols mainly from saliva in the mouth and not from nasal secretions.

Most outbreaks were also observed in families in the home setting, with secondary cases tending to occur 2 to 5 days later. Whereas in the workplace, rhinoviruses did not spread efficiently. The virus did not circulate as well, suggesting that close exposure was necessary for efficient viral spread.

Like many essential findings, chance played a role in directing their approach.

Observations were made using a dissecting microscope on the nasal mucous membrane of infected volunteers and non-infected controls. For the first time, infections spread accidentally from infected to non-infected subjects, likely through the speculum used for the examination, despite sterilisation with 70% ethanol. This led to the formation of a non-airborne hypothesis for transmission.

The process begins when an infected individual contaminates their hands with nasal secretions. Next, there is hand contact between the infected person and a susceptible host. Finally, the new host may accidentally self-inoculate by touching their nose or eyes with contaminated fingers. Evidence supporting this sequence of events included observations that rhinovirus is routinely present in nasal secretions; viral secretion was recovered from the hands of 40% of individuals after one sampling and up to 90% with repeated sampling.

However, like all respiratory transmission hypotheses, it isn’t that straightforward. The virus was found in the saliva of only half of infected people, and attempts to recover Rhinovirus from coughs and sneezes often failed. Whereas simulated coughs and sneezes usually produce viable virus, natural sneezes do not.

In volunteer experiments, rhinovirus was transferred from contaminated hands to infection in eight of nine instances when the contaminated finger was deliberately placed in contact with the conjunctival mucosa and introduced into the nose. The concerning issue is how often individuals rub their eyes and pick their noses: these actions occurred at a rate of one episode each of finger-eye and finger-nose contact every three hours. Yet, only one of 12 susceptible volunteers was infected after exposure across a small table to infected donors who coughed, sneezed, sang, and talked loudly.

The airborne route was further undermined by experiments showing that no infections occurred in ten volunteers, who were continuously housed for three days and nights across a double wire mesh barrier from infected individuals. This was strnghthered by Couch, Douglas, and Knight, who found simulator results in 20 individuals who did not develop an infection under similar conditions.

The answer to the mode of transmission remains uncertain, unlike in modern times, where experts readily suggest certainty in transmission without having read any of these studies.

However, since there were no accepted standards for assessing information on routes of microbial transmission, Gwaltney and Hendley proposed five postulates for respiratory virus transmission.

We have shown that poor research methods lead to waste, misleading research, and a failure to address uncertainties. This results in misinformation, certainty statements about the modes of transmission that do not reflect the evidence, and massive research waste.

These postulates are well-founded, and although they need integration with clinical and molecular data, if fulfilled, they likely provide proof of transmission.

Gwaltney and Hendley applied four of their five postulates to rhinovirus transmission by the three modes or routes: contact, air (large droplets) and aerosol. They concluded that the balance of evidence favoured contact.

In our original Riddle episode, we warned that, as science is cumulative, knowledge should be assimilated gradually, and beware those who proffer simplistic solutions to complex problems without knowing what is already known. The transmission of respiratory viruses is a puzzle to be solved, and Gwaltney and Handley provide early theories that accelerated our understanding.

However, we have a central point to make before we sign off.

Researchers collaborated in many ways in acute respiratory illness (or, if you prefer, common cold or influenza-like illness). The letters we have seen show no trace of a divide between the UK and the USA. No one pretended to have the solution to the many riddles posed by respiratory viruses. Dr Gwaltney wrote to Dr Tyrrell, the last director of the MRC Common Cold Unit, in 2000 (10 years after its closure), expressing his “distress” at the closure.

In 1931, a young Dr Christopher Andrewes, then at Barts in London, visited AR Dochez in New York and witnessed his success in passing common colds to chimps via nasal washings. When Andrewes tried the same back in Barts, he had no success.

What happened next shows how downgraded and impersonal science has now become. “Dochez, informed of our lack of success, came to London in the liner Bremen, bringing some cultures in an incubator rigged up in his cabin and some chilled in the special chamber where Bremen cooled its beer”. Dochez’s help brought no success, probably because of the wrong culture medium for what was likely to be rhinoviruses, which were then invisible but known to be smaller than bacteria. Dochez’s method of inoculation from nasal washout had, in turn, evolved from the observations of the German physician Kruse in 1914.

Andrewes was rewarded two years later when, together with Patrick Laidlaw and Wilson Smith, he inoculated his own nasal washings in ferrets and thus produced the first successful challenge study with what turned out to be influenza.

Readings

Andrewes C. The Common Cold. Weidenfield and Nicholson. London 1965