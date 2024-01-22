The SARS-CoV-2 Transmission Riddle - Part 1
By our reckoning, 6.6 billion SARs-CoV-2 tests have been done worldwide. Such use, on an industrial scale, is unprecedented and helped distort perceptions (Revised January 2024).
This is the first of a re-run of our Transmission Riddle series, which was originally posted in 2022. Each post has been updated and reworked with what new evidence we could find. The serial numbers of the original posts may not correspond as we expand, merge, edit and add, like a concertina.