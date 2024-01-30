This is the third post of a re-run of our Transmission Riddle series, which was originally posted in 2022. Each post has been updated and reworked with what new evidence we could find. The serial numbers of the original posts may not correspond as we expand, merge, edit and add, like a concertina. Because of content transmission, riddles are looked at in the context of isolation, making this the 9th post in the Architecture of Isolation series.