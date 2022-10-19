Before we present and analyse reliable evidence on the transmission of SARS-CoV, we need to explain the evidentiary rules.

What does “reliable” mean? As we have seen in Riddle 8, Gwaltney and J Owen Handley, in the 70s, lamented the absence of recognised rules for documenting the transmission of respiratory viruses and proposed their own postulates.

Forty years on, with the advent of molecular virology, there is a need to integrate the clinical, epidemiological and molecular perspectives into a single instrument that can narrow transmission uncertainties. The documented research wastage caused by unclear rules and reliance on stargazing rather than evidence overwhelms the case for clear rules.

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First, a good history and clinical examination of people with suspected infection is essential. That is because people taking medications such as corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants or who have risk factors such as obesity are more likely to have prolonged infections. History taking is es…