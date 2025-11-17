Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

John Davison
1h

Good God, If this PTS disorder thingy works so well running backwards then to my limited logical mind doesn't it have to follow that the damn thing could work just as well in accurately predicting future spread?

Don't tell Mr. Edmunds et al about this otherwise he'll be using it to tell HMG/bigpharma who when and where lockdowns and compulsory vaccinations should take place.

Can't wait for an actual deadly viral pandemic to at last appear just so we can see if this PST works running in reverse ie forwards.

I'd just add "and misunderstand even more". to your third from the end paragraph.

Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
7h

The moral of the story is don’t trust the mathemagicians. Thank you.

