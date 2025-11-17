Many moons ago, Tom got involved with a team of mathemagician modellers. This was a fun group of what was known at the time as “fuzzy logic”. You can look at it as the great-grandparent of Matt, our wizz AI tool.

We were dragged to New York, guv to a meeting of dishevelled fuzzy thinkers. Some of them now are suited, clean-shaven billionaires, but Tom was always useless at business.

Anyway, the mathemagicians wanted to test a hypothesis. This was, in simple terms, as follows. Give me the plot of the cases in a point-source epidemic outbreak, i.e., tell me where on a map they cropped up, and I will identify the centroid and the hidden unit, i.e., the source of the outbreak.

The centroid is the geometric centre of an object and is also used to find the centre of mass for objects with non-uniform density or weight. A hidden unit is a neuron (or node) in a neural network’s hidden layer.

We had to ask Matt repeatedly to translate this stuff into human speak, but essentially the mathemagicians built an algorithm that, given the case plot or “neurons” in the plot, could identify the source of the outbreak within a few dozen meters. The algorithm is called PST.

You are drunk! We hear you scream as you read this.

You have consorted with Matt Hancock! At the time, Tom went along for a laugh, crazy folk these mathemagicians. But this is where it gets interesting.

Tom coughed up case data for three epidemics. Cholera in 1854 in London, as described in John Snow’s “ghost map”, the 1967 Foot-and-Mouth disease in the UK and the most exotic of all: the 2007 epidemic of Chikungunya fever in Emilia, Northern Italy.

Emilia is known as the home of Ferrari, Lamborghini, tortellini and lasagne. It’s a mainly rural region with many watercourses. In 2007, 200 cases of Chikungunya fever appeared out of nowhere. Chikungunya is a viral mosquito-borne disease which you associate with Asia and Africa, not with the good citizens of Cervia. So Tom fed the info to the mathemagicians and they loaded it onto Matt’s grandparent: PST. The mathemagicians were blinded to the source.

By gum, the machine got it right 3 out of 3, we swear it on Lady Hallett’s head.

Let us show you the really spooky part.

This is what the distribution of known and confirmed cases looked like in the built-up areas, as they appear, and in the diagram.

And this is the hidden point seen from a satellite image:

Ridiculous: it’s in the middle of a river, we hear you say.

As a matter of fact, the index case was an Indian gentleman who had come over to visit his family. They were farmers and lived……..in a house under the red dot.

“In this case we tried to identify the outbreak source only on the basis of the locations of cases, avoiding frequency data (i.e. the number of cases in each location). The H-PST algorithm positions the hidden unit in the river, between the two villages (Fig. 12), exactly over the estimated source point of the epidemic.

At a closer inspection with Google Earth software, the H-PST hidden unit was located in the river dividing the two villages. Local enquiries revealed that the index case lived and worked in the neighbourhood of one of the buildings near the river

bank”.

So, activation, infection, or spread follows mathematical laws that are the language of nature that reveal hidden patterns and consistent rules that we currently know little about and understand even less.

Our brain hurts now, so we will not discuss the experiment we have in mind, but bear with us, we are crazy enough to do it.

This post was written by two old geezers who like lasagne.