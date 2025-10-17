This is an update to the Transmission Riddle series, which was originally posted in 2022 and updated in 2024. Each post has been updated and reworked with what new evidence we could find.

The original 2022 SARS-CoV-2 Transmission Riddle - Part 4 was subtitled “Binary PCR positivity is a meaningless test result on its own”.

The post was revised in February 2024 as Riddle 6 with the subtitle “The PCR wonderland”

The content made it clear that PCR as a diagnostic test is meaningless unless it is accompanied by a patient’s history, an examination of each patient (remember those?), and strict hygiene and aseptic sample-taking conditions to avoid contamination. Contamination is the order of the day with such a sensitive test. During the horror of 2020-21, untrained personnel set up shop in their living rooms, wearing shorts and flip-flops, chasing people to be tested and waving swabs around. And made a good living out of it.

This is not a caricature, as we have eye-witness accounts. In these conditions, everyone was “positive”, given that RNA fragments are everywhere at any time. However, RNA fragments do not translate into a viral load made of replication-competent complete particles (virions) - hence ignorance, greed, and superficiality were the engines of the pandemic.

There is another aspect to all this, which is fundamental to understanding the extent of public misdirection that has occurred and is still ongoing.

All diagnostic tests must be validated (calibrated if you like) versus the gold standard. So PCR cannot be validated against another PCR, which in turn has not been validated. It must be validated against viral culture. Does the viral load indicated by the PCR manufacturer as “positive”, i.e. Infectious, match a heavy viral load? If so, what is the cut-off? This must be reported to interpret the test correctly

In the previous Riddle 6, we explained in detail how all this works and how few of the 400 different PCR kits available during the horror were “Validated”, although we are not really sure if that was versus viral culture.

For once, we have some good news, and it’s double good news. A group of US researchers (supported by the manufacturers) have actually validated its own kit and published the results.

First, they point out correctly “that despite having high analytical sensitivities and specificities, qualitative SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) cannot distinguish infectious from non-infectious virus in clinical samples.”

The study identified the highest cycle threshold (Ct) value of SARS-CoV-2 targets in the Xpert Xpress test, which indicated detectable infectious SARS-CoV-2 in anterior nasal swab samples.

In the study, 98 of 111 (88%) individuals initially tested SARS-CoV-2 positive. Two days later, 39 of the 98 nasal swab specimens tested positive, accounting for 40%. Of these, 13 (33.3%) were considered to contain infectious virus based on the presence of cultivable virus and replication intermediates, and the highest Ct value observed in these instances was 26.3. No infectious virus was detected in specimens with higher Ct values.

This study should be a requirement for the use of all PCR kits. No validation? No testing, no reimbursement, bug off, go and do the homework.

Why does TTE believe the results?

Because they are similar to those of our systematic review of 29 studies comparing PCR cutoffs and infectivity with viral cultures, as well as our subsequent body of work on transmission. The cutoff should be less than 25 to 27 cycle thresholds, depending on the kits used. The person administering it should know the properties and pitfalls of the test.

So, the bottom line is if someone tells you you are “infected” or have “active Covid” or are “infectious,” ask them what the cut-off (cycle threshold) is for that test. “What’s the cycle threshold of the kit you used to declare me infectious and ask me to bury myself alive, doctor?”

If they give you no answer or a brush-off, walk away.

This post was updated by two old geezers who have spotted a subplot to the story, but to let you focus on this post, they will only tell Matt Hancock.