The unresolved issue of activation versus transmission, which we have covered many times and in different guises, attracted many interesting comments.

These provided us with an incentive for further reflection based on the historical examples we described in the John Snow series.

We must return to Victorian times to set the issue in its proper historical context and show how little serious research and progress have been made in the last 150 years. Back then, the world of what we would now call infectious diseases was split into three factions.

Miasmatists believed disease came from rotting refuse and bad smells (hence the word we still use today for bad air: malaria). They were also known as anticontagionists or sanitarians (as they advocated sanitary measures such as refuse collection and cleanliness to prevent miasmata formation).

Contagionists believed infection came from tiny, unseen animalcules or morbid poison that reproduced inside the host body to cause disease (contagium animatum, as Fracastoro called it). Contagion did not come from bad air.

Contingent Contagionists. The middle ground accepted the idea of contagium animatum but thought that other factors, such as humidity, soil and bad smells, mediated contagion.

We have covered the historical aspects in detail in the 17 lectures of the John Snow series.

With the triumph of germ theory, contagionists gained the upper hand, and it’s all too easy now to ignore the other two theories and consign them to the dustbin of history.

Here, we want to focus on the critique of John Snow’s contagionist work made by two sanitarian physicians: Gavin Milroy and Edmund Alexander Parkes and underline their relevance to our times.

Please do not switch off; we will try to make it as brief as possible.

Parkes and Milroy had investigated two cholera outbreaks in different parts of London during the 1848-49 pandemic on behalf of the Sanitarian-leaning General Board of Health (GBH).

Dr Gavin Milroy (1805-1886) investigated the 1849 Albion Terrace outbreak on behalf of the GBH and firmly concluded that it was caused by rotting garbage, the main open sewer running near the houses, and nuisances arising from privies.

Similarly, Professor Parkes (1819-1876) had investigated the 1848 Horsleydown outbreak, also on behalf of the GBH. Both Parkes and Milroy had given a miasmatist explanation of the outbreak: effluvia from rotting garbage and dirty water from cesspits mixing with flood water from the Thames caused the cholera outbreak.

Edmund Alexander Parkes (1819-1876) (image courtesy of Wikimedia)

Milroy and Parkes were well-known and experienced physician investigators with extensive experience with cholera cases. Parkes, in particular, had started his career as a contagionist military doctor in India and, because of the vagaries of cholera transmission, had “converted” to miasma theory. At some stage around 1855 he appears to have transitioned to contingent contagionism. So, anyone dismissing his critique of Snow’s work as a relic of history would do well to bear these facts in mind.

Milroy and Parkes criticised Snow’s first 31-page 1849 pamphlet On the mode of communication of cholera (MCC1) and his subsequent MCC2 with slightly different degrees of detail.

In MCC1, Snow proposed the hypothesis that the “morbid poison “ was waterborne. To be pathogenic, the poison had to be ingested, and the animalcules would replicate inside the body and cause disease. Milroy and Parkes, however, made the same point, which would go down in history as “The Milroy Objection:” Not everyone exposed to dirty water developed cholera.

Does this sound similar to Sir Christopher Andrewes's lamentations 100 years later?

Snow countered these objections in his 1855 second edition (MCC 2, page 29), for example pointing out that the open sewer in Battersea Field to which Milroy attributed the source of miasma was 400 yards away from Albion Terrace and a row of houses stood between it and the Terrace. The inhabitants of these had few cholera “visitations”. Effluvia and stinking kitchens applied to all houses in the row, not just to those in which cholera cases had arisen. Snow also allowed two other interpretations or contingent factors. Weakening of the protective effects of gastric juices by drunkenness and the possibility that the morbid poison can be carried by air but becomes active only after ingestion, not inhalation. According to Snow’s biographers, Vinten-Johansen and colleagues, Snow was trying to pre-empt the observation that numerous self-poisoning experiments in which physicians ingested faecal extracts of cholera patients did not develop florid cholera or went completely unscathed.

However, his contemporaries were convinced that he had still not responded to the Milroy objection: not everyone exposed to dirty water developed cholera. Why, if they had drunk the water containing the morbid poison?

If you think about it, The Milroy Objection still has not been fully addressed and is present in the background of all the transmission studies we have reviewed, as explained in our riddle series.

The Objection is ideological as much as Snow’s “creed “, as Parkes called it. None of the three theories are 100% explanatory of transmission, but they are all in part. Since Victorian times, we have progressed and know of other factors, such as genetic predisposition and natural infection immunity. But how far do they go to address Milroy’s objection? We will continue developing our thoughts in the next Riddle.

This post was written by two old geezers who still have much to learn.

