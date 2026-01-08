Trust the Evidence

Keith Dudleston
1h

So just as hospice finances come under pressure, parliament allows an alternative (perhaps cheaper) "end of life" pathway. Cockup or conspiracy?

Nick Rendell
33m

Surely running down hospices & palliative care is the flip side of state assisted suicide.

The proposed assisted dying act pretends to put a lot of effort into identifying & weeding out those coercing the would be suicides. However, it's in actions like these that the State itself becomes the coercer-in-chief. "No, I'm terribly sorry, but the hospice is closed, & there's neither a bed nor palliative care at the local infirmary, but don't let these considerations affect your decision as to whether or not you should consider the option of our suicide pills."

