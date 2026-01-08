About 380 of the 2,000 hospice beds in England are vacant due to financial pressures, as staffing and care costs remain high. Hospices are managed by charities, with up to three-quarters of their income coming from donations and fundraising.

The crisis has also led to closures: On December 18th, Richard House Children’s Hospice closed after supporting children and their families in east London for over 25 years.

​​Less than a third of Richard House’s funding came from the NHS, meaning it relied heavily on public donations and charity income. Rising costs after the pandemic and a drop in donations made the financial situation untenable.

Families initiated the Save Richard House campaign, urging people to sign a petition, contact MPs, and advocate for action. They believe the crisis was avoidable and are calling for interim governance and transparency from the trustees.

In 2025, Marie Curie Hospice (Woolton, Liverpool) permanently closed its 26-bed inpatient unit due to staffing and financial challenges.

The National Audit Office reports that nearly two-thirds of independent hospices were in deficit in 2023-24, while demand is increasing.

A major funding crisis in England’s hospice sector has prompted many organisations to warn that, without secure funding, further closures or service losses could occur into 2026. Around 40 % of hospices are at risk of cutting patient care, and more than half of children’s hospices could reduce services without new funding.

In December 2024, the government committed to a £100 million funding package intended to support both adult and children’s hospice charities. It is primarily capital funding, meaning it’s intended for buildings, upgrades, and physical infrastructure. It is not core operating revenue (e.g., staff salaries and day-to-day costs).

Across the UK hospice sector, it costs around £1.8 billion per year to provide palliative and end-of-life care. This covers staff, buildings, medicines, utilities and care delivery. Of that total, less than £500 million (36%) comes from government or NHS sources, with the rest raised through charitable donations, fundraising and community support.

The current funding model has created a significant funding gap for charities. One in five hospices faces a deficit of over £1 million, and as care needs rise, this gap is expected to grow. The financial shortfall remains a major issue without sustainable long-term funding solutions.

In the TTE office, we were outraged by the current situation - it’s nothing short of a scandal. Particularly if you consider how much the NHS wastes on unnecessary interventions.

The total estimated deficit in 2023-24 was roughly £78 million, and is likely to be around £100 million by now.

The office knows exactly where to find the money. Stop stockpiling the Zoonotic influenza vaccine, which costs - you guessed it - about £100 million.

Hospices are absolute angels, the lot of them. Sitting there doing the most demanding job in the country: caring for people at the end of their lives, and somehow they’re expected to survive on cake sales and charity shops.

And here’s the madness: the NHS has got the whole funding model completely back to front.

Think about it.

If you’re in an NHS hospital, the state pays the bill: staff, beds, heating, the lot. No raffles. No begging letters. No “sponsored silence” in the car park. But if you’re in a hospice, doing NHS work, saving the NHS money, keeping people out of hospital, suddenly it’s: “Well… we’ll give you about a third, and you can raise the rest yourselves.”

So what happens? Hospices run £100 million short every year, staff are stretched thin, beds get closed, and places like Richard House shut their doors altogether. Then the NHS has to pick up the pieces at a much higher cost. Genius, eh?

And don’t get the two old geezers started on the government announcements.

“Biggest investment in a generation!” Yes - capital funding. New roofs, new carpets, maybe a nice lick of paint. But you can’t pay nurses with a brick.

What hospices actually need is proper, boring, day-to-day funding: wages, heating, medicines. The unglamorous stuff that keeps the lights on and the doors open.

So here we are, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, relying on charity to fund dignified death, while pretending this isn’t a national embarrassment.

If you ask TTE, the rule should be simple: If it’s NHS work, it should be NHS funded. Properly. Automatically. No begging bowl.

UNTIL THEN IT’S A SCANDAL

