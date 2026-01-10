It all started with a piece in the Guardian telling the great unwashed that mmRNA vaccines are the future:

So there you have it. Like the modellers, you can see what is just around the corner - thanks to the Guardian.

Share

We would like to focus on a particular statement made in the Guardian piece on the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine (which is referred to with the F word “flu” followed by the even worse word J for the “jab”).

The first point that strikes the old geezers as strange is that if influenza vaccines have such low effectiveness, why keep using them? For an ideological piece such as the Guardian’s, this is not an occasion for reflection, but a chance to market the new stuff.

Second, the claims of effectiveness of the influenza vaccine (this year’s lot) are based on a preprint published on the government’s website on the 11th of November and as a rapid communication in the Eurosurveillance Journal, accepted on the 20th of November.

The study has a Scare Agency test negative (TNCC) design using data from the Emergency Care Data Set (ECDS). The study period for the analysis was 29 September to 02 November 2025.

Donate to TTE to keep it going

Candidates included patients who visited the ED or were hospitalised and had a PCR test for influenza within 14 days before or 2 days after their visit.

The cases were individuals with influenza-positive PCR tests who presented to the ED or were admitted to the hospital, while the controls were comparable individuals with influenza-negative tests.

Individuals were considered vaccinated if their PCR test was performed 14 days or more after receiving an influenza vaccine.

We have written at length about the case negative study design, which is little more than a gimmick to justify decisions already made. The US HHS called it biased; it is biased and profoundly misleading.

The design has nothing to do with clinical public health; whatever test is used to identify the protein or bug, the main point remains the same: the test-negative design estimates the vaccine’s ability to produce a negative PCR rather than a positive, conditional on being tested. It does not assess the effect of vaccination on becoming infected, avoiding infection, transmission or population incidence.

Because vaccination influences symptom severity, healthcare-seeking behaviour, and test sensitivity, conditioning on testing induces selection (collider) bias and conflates symptom attenuation with infection prevention. Consequently, test-negative estimates provide limited causal information about the effect of vaccination on infections.

Misclassification of infection status occurs because the estimates assume that cases truly have the targeted infection, and controls truly do not. However, as we have shown, qualitative PCR, even in the presence of ILI symptoms, is meaningless without an estimation of viral load, however expressed and details of the tests used.

We also found one mention of Cycle Threshold (CTs):

Samples received in the Reference laboratory (from primary care sentinel surveillance and secondary care referrals) that test positive for influenza and meet pre-defined quality control criteria (e.g. Ct value) undergo genetic characterization by whole genome sequencing (WGS) using an in-house workflow.

And

Viral load:

“outside the influenza season, all primary and secondary care surveillance samples that tested positive for influenza and with sufficient viral load are selected for WGS”

However, the authors state the ‘vaccine effectiveness work is carried out under Regulation 3 of The Health Service (Control of Patient Information; Secretary of State for Health, 2002) using patient identification information without individual patient consent as part of the UKHSA legal requirement for public health surveillance and monitoring of vaccines, authors cannot make the underlying dataset publicly available for ethical and legal reasons.’

They clarify this with the statement that ‘all the data used for this analysis are included as aggregated data in the manuscript tables and appendix.’

Yet, the CT and viral load data are not included as aggregated data in the tables or the appendix. So we are none the wiser and we have to take the Scare Agency’s word for the results.

The questions remain:

So, what are the CT values? I.e. are these real active influenza cases or people with inactive influenza or non influenza (controls)

A representative subset of influenza viruses from clinical samples as well as influenza viruses with novel or unusual changes identified by genomic surveillance are selected for virus culture. So, what proportion was virus culture-positive?

Outside the influenza season, all primary and secondary care surveillance samples that tested positive for influenza and with sufficient viral load are selected for WGS.

So: what defines sufficient viral load?

What proportion did not meet the threshold?

We know that during the “Superflu” hoax at least 80% of people with symptoms were influenza negative. So: which other pathogens were involved?

Applications for relevant anonymised data should be submitted to the UKHSA Office for Data Release.

Hmm, should we ask them for it?

This post was written by two old geezers who think that applying for the data to xxxxx@xxx.com may be a waste of time.