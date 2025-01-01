This letter was written by an old geezer who falls into a coma every time he watches news bulletins. He is only kept alive by his desperate search for real news. The old geezer does not give eight Hancocks who wins, the choice is dire either way.

From an old geezer trying to keep awake

Dear Prime Minister, I hope you are enjoying Italian hospitality. Puglia is a beautiful and historic region. My grandfather came from Puglia and he was a very wise and gentlemanly person. How I miss him.

As I watch what must be the most boring coverage of the most tedious election ever, I must tell you that I am missing something else.

Let me explain. I greatly appreciated your various measures launched in support of the people and businesses during the very dark days of 2020-2021. Good government does what you did: look after its people. You “looked after” some highly organised criminals, but the good intentions were there. Thank you. (Read More)

Bergamo, Italy, March 2020

Bergamo, Italy, March 2020

Remember that dreadful shipwreck of migrants crossing from North Africa to Sicily (Lampedusa)? This took place in late 2013 and claimed the lives of at least 359 people.

This was the view of the coffins of those who perished laid out in a refrigerated hangar on the Island of Lampedusa:

Fast forward to 2020 and the beginning of the Covid pandemic. In Bergamo, North East Italy, not far from Milan, the BBC covered the images of the sad convoy of Army trucks carrying bodies away to be cremated as Bergamo could not cope. The voiceover is from Beppe Servergnini, a respected Italian journalist who was a correspondent in London for many years. (Read More)

How those who made decisions in 2020 defend or disappear

How those who made decisions in 2020 defend or disappear

In military history, a square formation has been one of the ways infantry defends itself against cavalry assaults, all around the colours and the commanders with weapons splayed to repel attacks.

We have watched and been fascinated by the various ways in which those responsible for the recent social and economic butchery have sought to defend their actions.

The more powerful have sought to deny the imposition of their will on the populace. (Read More)

Language matters

Language matters

The BBC reports that Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said local Covid lockdowns were a “failed experiment.”

He could have said it was a failed policy or intervention, but Drakeford chose to say lockdowns were an “experiment.”

An experiment is a scientific procedure undertaken to make a discovery and test a hypothesis.

However, at the time, lockdowns were a policy enforced by law. (Read More)

Have a prosperous and Happy New Year from Two Old Geezers