Our double X agent XXXXXX XXXXXX has unearthed another piece of information on the award of the Oxford Astra Zeneca (AZ) Advance Purchasing Agreement, or APA.

Dated August 2020, it is a Contract Award Notice, which is attached.

It provides more info on the procedure. These are the paras which caught our eyes:

“Justification for selected award procedure:

Extreme urgency brought about by events unforeseeable for the contracting authority and in accordance with the strict conditions stated in the Directive

Explanation

The award of the contract to AZ is strictly necessary for unforeseeable reasons of extreme urgency; i.e. the urgent requirement to find a viable vaccine to end the Covid-19 pandemic (Regulation 32(2)(c)). In addition competition was absent from any competed procurement because AZ has exclusive rights to the vaccine being developed by Oxford University (Reg 32(2)(b)(iii)).”

and

“Contract end date is being withheld on grounds that release would be contrary to public interest (Reg 50(6)(a)) and commercial sensitivity(Reg 50(6)(b) and (c)). The date is variable based on production and delivery. Given significant challenges to overcome, the end date may

set unrealistic expectation for the public/market. Also, given significant competition to bring to the market a successful vaccine, provision of the contract term is valuable information to competitors that may impact negotiations/ future competition.

Sub-contractor details are being withheld on grounds that release would be contrary to public interest (Reg 50(6)(a)). This is very sensitive given potential for targeting and disruption of the activities at facilities which are critical to success and delivery of contract”.

So here is the often-heard mantra that secrecy is in our best interest. We may be two old geezers but are we right in detecting a note of “protection from extremism” in the last quoted para? “We will not reveal who the sub-contractors are for fear of reprisals”, or are we imagining things?

And who are the members of the public they are trying to protect?

We do not think it’s the TTE readers, they need protection from government.

The UK Government and its institutions are addicted to secrecy. What possible public interest can the end of the contract date serve?

We have reported on this strange trait multiple times in our series.

If confidence is at an all-time low, look no further than your mirror, Minister, to identify the cause.

Once again, here are the words of Patrick Henry, repeated by Judge Pittman in his judgement releasing all data relating to the Comirnaty approval:

"The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them."

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to thank XXXXXX XXXXXX for his/her assistance.











