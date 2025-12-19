You may recall the TTE series that shared the MHRA responses to our FOI requests regarding the reported suspected harms of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine (AZD1222 / ChAdOx1-S), now christened Vaxrevia: the triumph for British science, according to Mr Johnson, in 2020:

Because of its toxicity, the vaccine was withdrawn rapidly after some un-British incidents.

In the spring of 2021, shortly after the “triumph,” the European regulator (EMA) became concerned about reports of clotting problems.

Significantly, EMA’s data did not align with the UKHSA’s reports by March 2021.

The data released to us showed that in 2021 alone, the MHRA received 48,472 reports of cardiac disorders, while by April 2021, 1,775 reports of thromboembolic events had been received.

The UKHSA had previously established the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit-Risk Expert Working Group. We serialised the proceedings nearly a year ago in 26 posts.

Because of the layers of secrecy surrounding the body, we nicknamed the committee the “Secret Squirrels.”

The squirrels discussed possible thromboembolic events with thrombocytopenia after the second dose by April 2021 (4 cases), but, unlike the EMA, no action was taken.

The two old geezers were struck by the clear dose response in the first three months of roll-out, with an exponential increase in reports as more doses were rolled out and population exposure increased, as this histogram of thromboembolic episodes shows:

Because the geezers love hard evidence, we asked xxxx@xxxxx.xxx.xxx for coverage rates for Vaxrevia by month (“how many doses of Vaxrevia were used during the period Feb 2021 to December 2023?”).

These data allow us to calculate incidence rates (e.g., number of reports per dose).

Incidence rates of cardiac and thromboembolic episodes would have enabled us to make comparisons. It would have enabled us to understand what was happening with the triumph of British science, into which enormous amounts of public cash had been poured.

Having the data by age groups would have been pie in the sky, but one can only hope.

Well, dear readers, we have just got an answer from the MHRA’s department, misleadingly named “information rights.”

Here it is:

Here is the full letter:

Foi 597 78.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The office is puzzled and concerned about the lack of transparency, but before we respond, we’d like your thoughts on how we should interpret this.

Two old geezers wrote this post