We are here sitting in 2023, thinking, writing and asking questions. Since 2009 our philosophy has been encapsulated by questions like how do you know if you have not seen? What evidence did you base your statements or decisions on?

Share

We call these Hayashi’s questions, and this is the story of how they came to dominate our thinking. They are straightforward questions, but we have trodden a long and winding road to get to them, to realise their importance and use them daily.

Question everything, do not rely on the printed word, and do not believe folk because they have important sounding titles, impressive qualifications or a chestful of medals.

“Set your course by the stars, not by the lights of every passing ship”, in the words of one of the most underrated WWII generals, Omar Bradley. Think like Dr Keji Hayashi; you will protect yourselves and your family from authoritarians, charlatans, fortune tellers, overnight experts and snake-oil vendors.

We hope you will enjoy the story and the jou…