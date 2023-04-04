Together with our updated review (minus the eight unpublished trials included in the Kaiser meta-analysis), the BMJ published several linked articles in one issue, almost constituting a monograph.

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The editor-in-chief, Godlee, asked why we could not have access to data for a drug in which the public purse had invested billions. Deborah Cohen, who had led the BMJ investigation up to then, confirmed and summed up the correspondence with the various “authors” and Roche - noting that the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) were at odds as to the indications for the drug oseltamivir.

While EMA had based its conclusions on the Kaiser data, FDA told the BMJ and Channel 4 that “The clinical trials in a variety of different populations (healthy adults and children, nursing home patients, adults and children with underlying cardiac/respiratory conditions) failed to demonstrate any significant difference in rates of hospitalization, complications, or mortality in patients receiving eit…