We have already shown how Wikipedia is used for character assassination by unknowns, and as with human endeavours, there is a less salubrious side to the entries.’

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We rarely use its biomedical pages now as we do not trust its content. However, sometimes we cross-reference the odd bit of data. But even WIKIPEDIA MAKES NO GUARANTEE OF VALIDITY.

Accessing the Wikipedia page on Oseltamivir, we noticed a few problems with it.

For example, the text says: “In 2006, a Cochrane Review (since withdrawn) raised controversy by concluding that oseltamivir should not be used during routine seasonal influenza because of its low effectiveness”.[71]

The text is correct; the review was withdrawn in 2011. It, however, fails to explain who withdrew the review and why.

You will find the answer as our story unfolds.

Wikipedia informs its readers that ‘the content of any given article may recently have been changed, vandalized, or altered by someone whose opinion does not correspond with the state of knowledge …