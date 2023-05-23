Writing a protocol is a must for any systematic review (or indeed any serious research study) for reasons we explained when we analysed the disgraceful evidence provided by the UKHSA as a prop for the mask mandates.

Cochrane protocols are fairly standard, but we were embarking on a voyage into the unknown. The evidence for our review came from various sources, and we were unsure whether it was complete. However, we knew approximately 60 percent of the randomised trial data for treatment were not visible, and we had in our possession the module ones from Roche and fragments of a Roche submission to NICE that had been leaked to us by Daisy - the codename we gave the leaker.

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We needed a unique source for reviewing the material to eliminate the risk of duplication or version problems. This had to be our own protected website which was run by one of us. Anything to be reviewed must come from this website and, if annotated, go back there with the extraction sheets and any other by-product.