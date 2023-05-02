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We decided to meet at New College in Oxford at the end of September 2010 to determine how to take the review forward. We were juggling several sources of information: publications which we mistrusted, module 1 of the Clinical Study Reports made available by Roche, and the FDA reviewers’ comments contained in documents called Medical Officer Reports (MORs). These were essentially regulators’ peer review reports on the manufacturer’s submission. MORs are freely available from the FDA website Drugs@FDA and are impressive in their grasp of the details and access to the original data files.

To provide a starting point for the discussion in Oxford, we decided to summarise and tabulate the shorter of the two neuraminidase inhibitor sets of MORs and regulatory correspondence at our disposal (Relenza) and test how they could help us frame the work and eventually the protocol for the new review. However, the term “shorter” may be misleading as the Relenza/Zanamivir regulatory correspondence tot…