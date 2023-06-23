By late 2011 we had received or identified the regulatory documents relating to 25 trials (15 oseltamivir and ten zanamivir). Our database consisted of 25,256 pages of clinical study reports (including a trial by Roche Shanghai, which Roche Basel was unaware of) and 2706 pages of regulatory comments.

Only 3195 pages had been released by Roche.

One of the Oseltamivir trial CSRs was complete (received from the EMA). It consisted of 8545 pages, including the listings of individual participant data. Despite five requests to Roche between June 2010 and February 2011, it was the only one. We were aware of the existence of at least an additional 42 studies. However, we could not include these due to insufficient information or unresolved discrepancies in their data.

We decided that given the interest and importance of the drugs, we should go ahead and pub…