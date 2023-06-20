The Story of Influenza Antivirals: Part 22
Council of Europe Statement from Tom Jefferson (March 2010)
Tom’s statement of evidence to the Council of Europe concludes with, “I cannot predict the future, but if it repeats the past, it will be full of continuous alarms and possible declarations of pandemics.
Given how relevant the information is to the pandemic and the Covid Inquiry, we've reposted it with a few minor edits for clarity. The evidence makes four main points.
Influenza and influenza-like illness are not the same thing
Seasonal and pandemic influenza
The Role of Experts and the Media
Vaccines and antivirals have a weak or non-existent scientific evidence base.