In standard Cochrane reviews, the likelihood of bias is assessed by applying the risk of bias (RoB) tool, an instrument specifically developed to assess publications.

Share

In 2013 we showed in an exploratory review of 78 confidential industry reports that clinical study reports are far more detailed than publications. In reports where all parts of CSRs were available, we found that they were up to 8,805 times larger than their journal publication. We called the ratio of page length for CSRs compared to its journal publication the compression factor (conservative estimates when we did not know the complete length of the CSR):

(From Doshi and Jefferson, 2013)

So for each published page of a clopidogrel trial there were nearly 9 thousand pages of underlying regulatory data.

Even when the complete clinical study report was unavailable, the amount of detail was massive, and the Cochrane tool was inadequate to assess a trial with a compression factor of 672.

We also had to understand what the presenc…