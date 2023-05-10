Share

My tabulation of the TOC comments on Relenza/Zanamivir had occupied my week preceding the meeting. What I found was interesting, surprising, and in some cases shocking. I decided to focus everyone's attention at the Oxford meeting by presenting some of the relevant extracts from the Medical Officer Review and the Statistical Officer Reviews as part of the regulatory submissions.

All the Glaxo Welcome (GW) trial identifiers started with NA or NI, different from Roche (who generally used WV but also other IDs), which is a point readers need to bear in mind from here on. Remember, we had decided to ignore publications, so this was the only way of identifying a trial for sure.

The reports revealed the FDA knew a lot about Relenza/Zanamivir, as they had presumably been in touch with Glaxo Wellcome during the drug’s development. The report revealed what none of us knew for sure, that Zanamivir/Relenza new drug application(NDA) had been filed in October 1998 and was mainly based on evidence f…