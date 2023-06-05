Share

On 18 February 2002, a committee of two EMEA (now the EMA) staff and 18 outside experts met to consider the following three questions:

Is the oseltamivir treatment of children feasible from the clinical point of view?

Is the oseltamivir treatment of adult risk groups feasible from the clinical point of view?

Is the seasonal and/or post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza with oseltamivir in adults and adolescents meaningful from the individual or public health point of view?

Roche submitted a marketing authorisation application for Tamiflu 75 mg hard capsules, for the treatment of influenza, in May 1999. However, this application was withdrawn at the final stages of evaluation in May 2000. A new application was submitted in 2001 that included additional claims: treatment of children and prophylaxis for adults and adolescents that were key to stockpiling arguments.

Answers to the three questions were discussed in separate sessions, and each was informed by an expert presenting available evide…