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Amid all this head-scratching and turmoil in our review group, the BMJ and Channel 4 delivered an investigation triggered by our activities.

“A joint investigation by the BMJ and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has uncovered evidence that raises troubling questions about how WHO managed conflicts of interest among the scientists who advised its pandemic planning.”

The two started looking at the activities of the Emergency Committee set up by the then WHO Director, Dr Chan.

Dr Chan started the ball rolling a year before: “I have conferred with leading influenza experts, virologists, and public health officials. In line with procedures set out in the International Health Regulations, I have sought guidance and advice from an Emergency Committee established for this purpose. On the basis of available evidence and these expert assessments of the evidence, the scientific criteria for an influenza pandemic have been met…The world is now at the start of the 2009 influenza pandemic.”

So f…