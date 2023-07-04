Throughout the period from 2009 to 2014, the media reported on our efforts to obtain regulatory data and respond to Hayashi’s comment. To begin with, the BMJ and Channel 4 were our principal supporters, and then the rest of the media slowly got hold of the story and amplified our requests.

However, perhaps the most effective media asset was the Tamiflu page of the BMJ’s equally named campaign. This contained all our unredacted correspondence with the major players in the story: Roche; The World Health Organization (WHO); Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; The European Medicines Agency; The European Ombudsman, and the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence.

The core of our quest, once we had got an idea of the size of the missing trial evidence base, was twofold: ensuring Roche honoured their promise of providing full clinical study reports and, second, clarifying on what basis the public health bodies led by WHO had made their recommendations.

The WHO position wa…