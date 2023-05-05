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The meeting started with a two-hour presentation on the Relenza FDA material (this will summarised in the next instalment). Although some members were badly jet-lagged, the reality and impact of the content of the files dawned on the group.

Over the following two days, we discussed how to tackle a review of unpublished material, in effect creating an entirely new methodology. The scenario of the meeting was New College. This has a Norman mott and bailey castle in its grounds and the outside walls of one of the halls are Roman. If this was New College, what did Old College look like?

Carl our host, stressed that the method should be reproducible, i.e. anyone should be able to follow what we did and reproduce its results. At the same time, we should broadly follow a systematic review format.

We identified two main stages of the procedure. The first stage would be descriptive, and the second analytical.

The descriptive stage would consist of several phases.

Identification of all drug clinical…