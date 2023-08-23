The Story of Influenza Antivirals:Part 37
Main related publications
2000
Neuraminidase inhibitors for preventing and treating influenza in healthy adults.
Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2000;(2):CD001265. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD001265.
Prevention and early treatment of influenza in healthy adults.
Vaccine. 2000 Jan 6;18(11-12):957-1030. doi: 10.1016/s0264-410x(99)00332-1.
Amantadine and rimantadine for preventing and treating influenza A in adults.
Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2000;(2):CD001169. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD001169.
2001
Antivirals for the common cold.
Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2001;(3):CD002743. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD002743. Updated. Review.
2006
Antivirals for influenza in healthy adults: systematic review.
Lancet. 2006 Jan 28;367(9507):303-13. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(06)67970-1.
Neuraminidase inhibitors for preventing and treating influenza in healthy adults.
Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2006 Jul 19;(3):CD001265. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD001265.pub2.