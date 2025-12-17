Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Selinger's avatar
Mark Selinger
3h

The Emperor’s new clothes phenomenon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
English Voice's avatar
English Voice
3h

Distract the masses from war in Ukraine defeat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture