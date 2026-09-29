In June, we decided to follow and summarise the steady accumulation of action and news that usually culminates in panic, hasty actions, cash injections, and much unnecessary suffering, building up to the annual “winter crisis”. We were interested in its magical disappearance from headlines and investigation for another 10 months or so.

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We kicked off with the news that homeless people would be offered influenza vaccines for homeless people announced in June. Golly, that’s early, we thought.

To facilitate our readers’ comprehension, we compared the story to a building, with foundations and bricks holding up the whole structure. We also introduced a diary of our discoveries as we started probing the main players for evidence. We also kept an eye on what was going down under, which seemed a terror precursor of the terror to come.