We have been chuntering on since early October that the government-media conglomerate was preparing to declare another emergency. The signs, which we have come to recognise, were all there.

Large stocks of vaccines and antivirals were purchased and renewed and are awaiting use. The avian influenza terror did not fly (no pun intended, as this is a serious post).

As early as the 6th of November, the recently appointed Sir Jim Mackey warned the UK was facing a long, tough flu season. Delivered through the BBC, of course.

Then we had the “carnage” and “superflu” with an ambulance and bed crisis, which did not fit with the government’s own data.

Throughout, the British Bias Corporation was busy spreading misleading news.

It’s not that other MSM outlets covered themselves in glory, all repeating variations of the same story.

Still, the difference is that the BBC is publicly funded and should be looking after the public interest instead of repeating the usual tripe, interviewing cats and asking them if they would look after the creamy cheese. Over in Canada, CBC (or “Pravda” as K McMartin called it) was at it too.

But all is not lost, using the retrospectoscope, the most powerful instrument known to mankind, the BBC is beginning to have doubts, although they are still talking to the cats.

We began to notice a change in the box thinking reporting when the Times, amongst others, did not report on Friday about the “winter crisis,” which has now lasted for three consecutive days.

So far, ladies and gentlemen, relying on the Scare Agency’s own surveillance, we can say that there is nothing unusual in the current “ILI season”, with a relatively modest Farr’s curve which seems to have peaked despite all the microbiological pack of nonsense. Yes, it’s ILI or ARI, not the f-word, used to confuse folks - remember if 20% is influenza, what is the rest?

As ILIs fluctuate, they will reappear. We are not modellers, so we cannot see the future, hence the caution.

The old geezer method is simple: question everything, use the Tte Eye BaLL TeSt, look at the data, get your but on a chair and think. The old geezers are fortunate to have so many thoughtful commentators who never fail to deliver comments that make us think even more.

On 17th December, we provided a list of ten possible explanations (not mutually exclusive) about what is going on. Numerous other explanations from our readers augmented this. The two old geezers hold opposing opinions about the “selective Superflu” story. All are possible.

So dear TTE readers, the message is simple. The health media which we once knew, which did due diligence and tried to look at facts, instead of asking cats, the media that asked questions no longer exists, and you should take everything that you read about miracles and catastrophic events in health and healthcare with a ton of salt. Go ahead and eat toast, and do not feel compelled to eat full-fat cheese.

This post was written by two old geezers who are doing just that. Will we get gastric cancer but not Alzheimer’s?