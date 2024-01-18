The System for Reporting Adverse Drug Reactions should come with a Warning - 1
The cost to the health system of adverse drug and device reactions is substantial, and failure to act will only lead to more harm.
Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are a major cause of hospital admissions, with 6.5% due to adverse drug reactions. Analysis of inpatient stays also shows that 15% of patients experienced one or more ADRs - half of them were definitely or possibly avoidable.
In 1964, the Yellow Card Scheme (YCS) was created to act as an early warning system for unexpected a…