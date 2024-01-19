COVID vaccines

The MHRA's reports on the COVID-19 vaccines, which are updated in line with their summary of the Yellow Card reporting publication. The MHRA Summary of YCS Reporting for COVID-19 vaccines was published on March 8, 2023.

Since January, the reports have focused on the vaccines from the beginning of the Autumn 2022 booster campaign.

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As of 22 February 2023 in the UK, 4,096 Yellow Card events were reported for the bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech, 5,108 for the bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, 57 for the COVID-19 Vaccine Novavax and 2,319 were reported where the brand of the vaccine was not specified.

The MHRA had received 30 UK reports of suspected ADRs with a fatal outcome to the bivalent COVID-19 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 42 fatal reports of suspected ADRs with the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine Moderna. The MHRA received no UK reports of a fatal outcome for the COVID-19 vaccine Novavax.

Interactive reports for each vaccine can be found here: