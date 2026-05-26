In March 2025, the UK Scare Agency published a Priority pathogen families research and development (R&D) tool.

The threat assessment tool, TAT for short, stated aim is innocent enough: to “help guide England-based funders of research and development” by identifying “priority pathogens”. Yet within a few paragraphs, the agency appears to be arguing with itself.

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The document “may not reflect the views of the wider UK government”, it says. Nor does it “constitute a commitment” to fund any of the research it recommends. In other words, here is a list of terrifying microbes you should worry about, but please don’t assume we actually mean it.

The whole enterprise rests, we are told, on “the collective knowledge and opinions of subject matter experts within UKHSA”, which is highly reassuring.

The language itself deserves admiration: We are introduced to “DTVs,” which, after some detective work, appear to mean “diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines”. However, we are unsure as there is no glossary and acronyms simply materialise like viral variants.

The purpose of this tool is to describe key pathogen families for which investment in DTV research and development is most needed in the interests of biosecurity, which “will be of most interest to academic institutions and England-based funders of health research.”

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Buried in the background section is the commitment to the now-famous “100 Days Mission”: the “discovery and development of therapeutics and vaccines within 100 days”.

Table A is where we are told that every viral family has an “overall pandemic potential” and an “overall epidemic potential”, each graded as High, Medium or Low.

But before anyone gets too excited, these are not, in fact, “detailed threat assessments”. They are merely “a guide only”, should “not be used in isolation for decision making”, and apply to the family “as a whole” rather than to individual pathogens.

The rest of the post will examine these threats-non-threats.