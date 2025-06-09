Sunday is a time to relax, read the newspaper and take the dog for a walk. If you like barbecues, now’s the time.

Being trained in critical appraisal is a curse. You cannot relax when you read headlines like the Times' “Child vaccinations for deadly diseases slump to ten-year low”.

We cannot reproduce the article due to copyright restrictions, but you can infer its content from the title. It’s a handwringing piece decrying the low uptake amongst children of most childhood recommended vaccines including influenza - at least we assume that is that the mean by using the dreaded F word. The result is a high number of cases of disease, such as measles and pertussis (whooping cough).

Like all public health interventions, childhood vaccinations are based on trust. Parents should trust governments and their vaccinators that what they inject can deliver. They should also be told the truth to allow them to make informed decisions on behalf of their little ones.

We have warned many times that coercion and censorship are not the way forward,

This is the most significant legacy in this field left by the measures taken to halt the spread of COVID-19 and the “safe and effective” mantra.

The graph published by The Times shows an acceleration in the downward trend of vaccine uptake since 2020.

We will spare you the handwringing by the Secretary of State, the remedy (more health visitor power, whatever that means) and other propaganda in the article.

We will spare you the torrent of crocodile tears that nearly threatened to drown us when we read the piece.

We would instead like to reflect on the fact that there is a lack of in-depth analysis of why there is growing vaccine “hesitancy” (a pharma term) in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe.

The only attempt is the usual rehashing of the Wakefield affair with MMR, which the article proudly announces was put to rest by the Sunday Times and some superficial comments by “experts”.

There are two pearls in this appalling piece. We offer them to you free of charge.

The first is the statement (poo pooed in the article of course) “Anti-vaccine sentiment is also on the rise. Polling data reveals a growing belief among adults in Britain that vaccines cause harmful effects which are being withheld from them”.

There is no “belief”, there is proof. Still, the Times writers did not bother to read the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (EWG) minutes (the first set, not the further redacted ones) or (God forbid) do their jobs and report their content. Had they read them in Trust the Evidence they would have noticed statements like this:

In fact, auto immune thrombocytopenia ended up in the MHRA recognised list of harms of Comirnaty (last on the list, bottom right), albeit with an unknown incidence.

Then we have the statement by the secret squirrel experts that there are no serological correlates of protection, and pregnant women were vaccinated without evidence of effectiveness or toxicity and so on.

But we have saved the best for last.

And then:

Well, that’s one interpretation. The other (based on fact) is that the COVID-19 vaccines were “presented” with the promise of allowing people to mix again. But there is not a shred of proof that either vaccines interrupt viral transmission (no testing was done).

So the reported statement was made by someone who has not looked at the regulatory reports of the vaccines registration trials.

Dear readers, it is evident that the pitfalls of one-sided reporting, pervasive censorship, and an alarming unwillingness to examine the evidence are undermining the credibility of governments, pharmaceutical companies, and public health institutions.

As for the mainstream media, they are so lost in their own narratives that it is difficult to believe they grasp the complexities of the issues at hand. Their failure to provide balanced and trustworthy information hinders informed decision-making in health. We find ourselves at a troubling juncture, witnessing a complete erosion of trust that once connected the public with vital institutions. Meanwhile the Times crocodile tears reservoir opened the sluice gates.

This post was written by two old geezers who read and analyse everything critically.

