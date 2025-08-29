Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
8h

Texas v Pfizer

• Status: Appeal in progress

• After a federal judge dismissed the case in December 2024—citing Pfizer’s immunity under the PREP Act—Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a notice of appeal in January 2025.

• Paxton continues to argue that Pfizer knowingly misrepresented the efficacy and safety of its COVID-19 vaccine and collaborated with social media platforms to suppress dissent.

• The appeal is now pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Source Co-pilot

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
8h

Kansas v Pfizer

• Status: Remanded to state court

• In May 2025, a federal judge ruled in favor of Kansas, sending the case back to state court where it was originally filed.

• This is a procedural win for Kansas, allowing the state to pursue claims under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act without federal interference.

• The lawsuit alleges Pfizer concealed internal safety data, especially regarding myocarditis, pericarditis, and risks to pregnant women.

• Pfizer had attempted to delay proceedings by removing the case to federal court, but that strategy was rejected. Source Co-pilot

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture